Dylann Roof asks judges to reconsider recusal from his case

The most recent filing came after the court, citing its recusal, denied Roof's request for a new hearing, and also ruled against allowing a full court of substitute judges from other circuits to consider his case.

If Richardson's presence on the 4th Circuit is indeed the basis for all the judges' recusal, the court shouldn't let that detail prevent it from singularly considering Roof's request for a full hearing, his attorneys wrote.

"The Court does not need to pass on the propriety of Judge Richardson’s conduct at trial to resolve these issues," they wrote, adding in a footnote that “Judge Richardson, of course, has a personal disqualifying interest and should remain recused.”

In May, a panel composed of judges from other appellate circuits heard Roof's case, subsequently unanimously upholding his conviction and death sentence and issuing a scathing rebuke of Roof's crimes.

“No cold record or careful parsing of statutes and precedents can capture the full horror of what Roof did," the judges wrote. “His crimes qualify him for the harshest penalty that a just society can impose."

In what is anticipated to be a lengthy appeals process, Roof's lawyers have argued he was wrongly allowed to represent himself during sentencing. Roof, his attorneys have said, successfully prevented jurors from hearing evidence about his mental health, “under the delusion” that “he would be rescued from prison by white-nationalists — but only, bizarrely, if he kept his mental-impairments out of the public record.”

That rescue notion was apparently discussed in some circles. According to court documents filed in another federal case, the FBI heard two neo-Nazi group members talk about trying to free Roof from the maximum-security prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, where he is an inmate, including details on the number of guards present and how a shootout would happen.

If unsuccessful in his direct appeal, Roof could file what’s known as a 2255 appeal, or a request that the trial court review the constitutionality of his conviction and sentence. He could also petition the U.S. Supreme Court or seek a presidential pardon.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached on Twitter at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.