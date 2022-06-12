Duvall homers twice, Braves beat Bucs for 11th straight win

Olson hit his eighth homer in the eighth, pushing the lead to 5-3 against Chase De Jong.

Pittsburgh pulled within 2-1 in the third on Bryan Reynolds’ sacrifice fly. Reynolds’ two-run homer off Kyle Wright, his former Vanderbilt teammate and roommate, cut the lead to 4-3 in the fifth.

Reynolds has hit safely in his last seven games on the road for a .500 average with two doubles and four homers.

Contreras doubled in the fourth and crossed the plate when Duvall hit his sixth homer, an opposite-field shot to right-center, to put Atlanta up 4-1. Duvall has 11 multihomer games in his career.

Quintana (1-4) was charged with six hits and four runs in five innings and had allowed two runs or fewer in nine of his previous 11 starts. The Braves are 16-6 against lefty starters and have won their last 11 games against them.

Wright (7-3) allowed five hits and three runs with two walks and seven strikeouts in six innings. Wright, who was coming off a career-high eight innings in a win over Oakland last Tuesday, had a 1.69 ERA over his previous five starts. He ranked second in the NL with a .192 opponents’ batting average.

Will Smith faced the minimum in the seventh for Atlanta, A.J. Minter pitched to three batters in the eighth and Kenley Jansen earned his 18th save in 21 chances after facing four batters in the ninth.

The Braves have won seven straight at home against the Pirates, outscoring them 55-13. Atlanta has won the season series with Pittsburgh the last four years they have played.

SELECT COMPANY

Reynolds began the day with a .376 career average in 58 June games. With a minimum of 200 June plate appearances since 1901, Reynolds’ average this month trails only Joe Jackson (.381) and Lou Gehrig (.378).

TRAINER’S ROOM

In rehab appearances Saturday with Triple-A Indianapolis, Pirates RHP Heath Hembree (right calf strain) allowed two runs and one hit in one inning, and RHP Nick Mears (elbow) struck out two in one inning.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Ian Anderson (5-3, 4.53 ERA) is on the mound as Atlanta begins a three-game series at Washington.

Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (2-5, 5.26) will start as Pittsburgh opens a four-game series at St. Louis.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' William Contreras gestures to crowd after solo home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.) Credit: Harkim Wright Sr. Credit: Harkim Wright Sr. Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' William Contreras gestures to crowd after solo home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.) Credit: Harkim Wright Sr. Credit: Harkim Wright Sr.

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.) Credit: Harkim Wright Sr. Credit: Harkim Wright Sr. Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.) Credit: Harkim Wright Sr. Credit: Harkim Wright Sr.

Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.) Credit: Harkim Wright Sr. Credit: Harkim Wright Sr. Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.) Credit: Harkim Wright Sr. Credit: Harkim Wright Sr.

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' William Contreras high-fives teammates in the dugout after a solo home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.) Credit: Harkim Wright Sr. Credit: Harkim Wright Sr. Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' William Contreras high-fives teammates in the dugout after a solo home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.) Credit: Harkim Wright Sr. Credit: Harkim Wright Sr.