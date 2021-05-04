Dutch teen 'pedophile hunters' convicted in fatal beating

The convictions followed a number of similar attacks in which youths made contact with men they suspected were pedophiles in chat rooms and then attacked them.

“What the suspects have done is act as their own judge,” the court said in its written judgment. “They lured somebody, decided themselves that the person was a ‘pedo,’ that he therefore should be punished and they immediately meted out the punishment.”

The court cited text messages that made clear that the victim, a former teacher, had said that he did not want to meet a 15-year-old boy because that was “too young.”