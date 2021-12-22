Dutch prosecutors demand life sentences in MH17 downing

Prosecutor Thijs Berger told judges earlier Wednesday that it's legally irrelevant that the suspects wanted to shoot down military and not civilian aircraft.

“Legally speaking they were ordinary citizens, they were not allowed to commit any violence,” he said.

The trial is being held in the Netherlands at a high security courtroom near Schiphol Airport because nearly 200 of those on board were Dutch citizens.

Wednesday’s sentence demands came amid soaring tensions between Moscow and the West over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that has drawn fears of an invasion. Russia has denied plans to attack its neighbor.

Defense lawyers for Pulatov, who is the only suspect who is represented in court, will make their presentation to judges in March. Verdicts aren't expected until September next year at the earliest.

Prosecutors had spent the previous two days explaining in meticulous detail the indictment and evidence backing it up to the panel of judges.

Prosecutors plotted in detail the route they say the Buk missile took to and from the launch site in an agricultural field near the village of Pervomaiskyi, using witnesses, social media posts, photos and video and intercepted phone calls and mobile phone location data.

They also discussed the forensic evidence gathered from the wreckage and bodies of victims that were recovered from eastern Ukraine and returned to the Netherlands for examination. Earlier in the trial, judges visited a hangar on a Dutch military airbase where the wreckage is stored to view the mangled wreckage fragments.

The prosecutors concluded that the plane was shot down by a Buk missile belonging to the Russian 53rd Anti Aircraft Missile Bridade that was driven to the launch location “by orders of and under guidance of the suspects.”

The prosecutors also cited tapped conversations between Dubinski and Kharchenko discussing shooting down what they initially thought was a Ukrainian war plane.

Prosecutors argue that Girkin and Dubinskiy were senior separatist rebels while Pulatov and Kharchenko were their direct subordinates.

“Together they are responsible for the deployment of the Buk telar used to shoot down flight MH17,” prosecutors said in a written summary of their arguments.

Anton Kotte, left, who lost his son, daughter-in-law and grandson and Piet Ploeg, who lost his brother, sister-in-law and nephew arrive outside the court

Rob and Silene Fredriksz, who lost their son, arrive outside the court

Public prosecutors Ward Ferdinandusse, left, and Thijs Berger wait for the start of the ongoing trial