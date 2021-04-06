Dutch police make arrest in thefts of Van Gogh, Hals works

The Hals work, "Two Laughing Boys," was stolen some five months later from Museum Hofje van Mevrouw van Aerden in Leerdam, 60 kilometers (about 35 miles) south of Amsterdam.

The Van Gogh painting was on loan from the Groninger Museum in the Netherlands when a burglar smashed through reinforced glass doors to get into the Singer Laren, which is less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the town where the suspect was arrested.

Singer Laren spokeswoman Esther Driessen welcomed the arrest and said she hopes it leads detectives to the painting.

“The most important thing is that the painting returns as quickly as possible to the Groninger Museum, where it belongs,” she said.

The Hofje van Mevrouw van Aerden had no comment on the arrest. Police said last year that the same Hals painting was stolen in 1988 together with a work by Jacob van Ruisdael. Both were recovered three years later.

In 2011, the two paintings were again stolen and recovered six months later.

FILE- In this Monday March 30, 2020, file photo, the exterior of the Singer Museum is seen in Laren, Netherlands. Dutch police said Tuesday April 6, 2021, that they have arrested a suspect in the theft last year of two valuable paintings by Vincent van Gogh and Frans Hals from two different museums. The paintings, however, remain missing. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Exterior view of the Singer Museum in Laren, Netherlands, Monday March 30, 2020. Dutch police said Tuesday April 6, 2021, that they have arrested a suspect in the theft last year of two valuable paintings by Vincent van Gogh and Frans Hals from two different museums. The paintings, however, remain missing. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong