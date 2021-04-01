Dutch PM Rutte fights for his political life in tough debate

After the note was photographed, Rutte told reporters last week that he had not discussed Omtzigt in his coalition talks. But according to notes made by civil servants that were published Thursday, Rutte did talk about the lawmaker.

Rutte told the ensuing debate that he did not remember that part of the discussion and had answered reporters' questions “in good conscience.”

“I am not standing here lying. I am telling the truth,” Rutte said.

The debate around Rutte’s leadership comes as the Netherlands is battling rising coronavirus infections despite a months-long lockdown. Rutte's popularity soared last year as he was seen as a steady hand steering the Netherlands through the coronavirus crisis, but ebbed as the March election approached.

Opposition lawmaker Geert Wilders demanded Rutte step down immediately and called for a motion of no confidence.

“Don't you realize that your time is up?” Wilders said.

Omtzigt was not present for the debate between party leaders. He is taking time off, after complaining of exhaustion.

Sigrid Kaag, leader of the centrist D66 party that finished second in the election, said she had seen a “pattern of forgetfulness, amnesia” from Rutte over his more than a decade in office.

“How can you, in the greatest crisis that we face in the Netherlands, restore the trust that has again been damaged?” Kaag asked.

FILE- In this Wednesday, March 17, 2021, file photo Dutch caretaker Prime Minster Mark Rutte thanked election officials after casting his vote in a general election in The Hague, Netherlands. Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was fighting for his political life Thursday in a bitter parliamentary debate about the country's derailed process of forming a new ruling coalition following elections last month. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool, File) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong