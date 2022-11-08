Dutch PM meets lawmakers amid govt tensions over migration

The meeting followed the refusal of lawmakers in Rutte’s center-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy to support legislation that could compel municipalities to offer accommodation to asylum-seekers. The party's opposition put it at odds with the three other parties in the coalition.

“There is no crisis,” Rutte told reporters at the Dutch parliament after he held hours of talks with his party. He said he mainly discussed how to lower the number of migrants arriving in the Netherlands, which are at the highest level since 2015.