Dutch impose new tighter lockdown amid spiking infections

“We have appealed to everyone ... who has been in southern Africa in the past week to report to the local health authority ... to make a separate test appointment,” he said.

The Netherlands has seen a string of record daily infections in recent weeks and an earlier partial lockdown appears to have had little effect. Dutch hospitals have warned that intensive care units could become overwhelmed by the end of the week. The Dutch government has mandated that all nonessential surgeries, such as hip replacements, be postponed to free up ICU beds for COVID-19 patients.

De Jonge said he could not rule out imposing more restrictions leading up to Christmas.

Wilma van Kampen said she would adhere to the lockdown and hoped that the situation does not deteriorate.

“I’m a nurse. I know how sick people get. I see a lot of people suffering from COVID,” she said.

Earlier Sunday, a heavy police presence massed in the eastern city of Nijmegen ahead of a banned protest against coronavirus measures. Police said they arrested or turned away multiple people during checks on roads leading into the city.

Just over a week ago, a coronavirus protest in the port city of Rotterdam degenerated into violence that prompted police to open fire on rioters who threw rocks and fireworks at officers, vandalized police cars and set fires in the city's streets.

In Nijmegen on Sunday, Monique van Aken said she doesn't expect this lockdown to be the last.

“I think it’s going to be happening all the time. It’s going to mutate, and we have to be prepared for that," she said. "After this variant, new variants will come.”

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Caption Closed bars and restaurants under a partial lockdown are seen on a near-deserted Rembrandt plein, or Rembrandt Square, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The Dutch government tightened its lockdown Friday night amid swiftly rising infections and ICU admissions. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption Staff at Café De Oude Wester close up just after 5pm in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, as a tougher lockdown came into effect starting 5 pm, moving closing time forward three hours amid swiftly rising infections and ICU admissions.(AP Photo/Mike Corder) Credit: Mike Corder Credit: Mike Corder

Caption Café De Nieuwe Lelie closed at 5pm in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, as a tougher COVID-19 related lockdown came into effect starting 5 pm, moving closing time forward three hours amid swiftly rising infections and ICU admissions. (AP Photo/Mike Corder) Credit: Mike Corder Credit: Mike Corder

Caption Two women flash V-signs after laying down roses in the form of a heart as police patrol the city center where a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions and lockdown was banned in Nijmegen, eastern Netherlands, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption Police patrol the city center after a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions and lockdown was banned in Nijmegen, eastern Netherlands, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption Police patrol the city center after a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions and lockdown was banned in Nijmegen, eastern Netherlands, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption Signs warn shoppers of mandatory face mask and the need to respect social distancing in Nijmegen, eastern Netherlands, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The Dutch government tightened its lockdown Friday Nov. 26, to go into effect Sunday 5 pm amid swiftly rising infections and ICU admissions. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption Police patrol the city center after a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions and lockdown was banned in Nijmegen, eastern Netherlands, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong