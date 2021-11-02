Dutch health body urges booster shots for those 60 and over

COVID-19 cases have been rising sharply for weeks in the Netherlands. The country's public health institute reported Tuesday that infections rose 39% compared to the week earlier and hospital admissions were up 31% amid a weeks-long rise that began soon after the government ended most remaining lockdown restrictions in late September.

Infections among nursing home residents rose to the highest level since the start of February, the public health institute said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed nearly 18,500 people in the Netherlands.

A week ago, neighboring Belgium also ratcheted up its COVID-19 restrictions amid a spike in infections.

___

Follow all AP stories on the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/coronavirus-pandemic.