Dutch government to rein in flights at Schiphol Airport

“I want to offer certainty and perspective to both the aviation sector and local residents," Infrastructure and Water Management Minister Mark Harbers said. “This decision forms the basis for a new equilibrium. Unfortunately, it contains a difficult message for the aviation sector, which is still fully recovering from the drastic consequences of the corona pandemic.”

Schiphol said in a written reaction that it supports a “well-thought-out approach” that leads to the airport's stated goal of “connecting the Netherlands with the world as an increasingly quieter and cleaner Schiphol.”

But it said the plans announced Friday “lead to great uncertainty and much remains unclear. We see that major risks are being taken with regard to the quality of the network.”

Reacting Thursday to leaked news of the planned cuts, environmental group Greenpeace hailed the decision as a historic turning point.

“It is good that the Cabinet realizes that Schiphol has, for years, been flying beyond all boundaries when it comes to noise, nitrogen, ultrafine particles and the climate,” Greenpeace aviation expert Dewi Zloch said in a statement.

“This is an impetus for Schiphol to finally come up with a plan that takes into account the Paris Climate Agreement," Zloch added.

Travelers wait in long lines to check in and board flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The airport is reining in flight departures over its busy summer period because shortages of security staff mean it cannot cope with the high demand as many families take to the skies for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic has eased. The decision is likely to affect the vacation plans of thousands of travelers each day, the airport's CEO said.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)