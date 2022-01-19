Dutch cultural sector protests pandemic lockdown measures

“Actually, it’s our profession — crowd management. We know how to deal with large crowds. And we’ve done it in a very, very safe way,” Reinink added.

The resident orchestra, conducted by Susanna Mälkki, played American composer Charles Ives' Symphony Number 2, while two hairdressers cut hair in the historic venue. Across the street at the Van Gogh Museum, a barber cut the hair of 10 visitors and 10 more people got a nail treatment.

“It’s definitely a first for us at the Van Gogh Museum," the museum's director, Emilie Gordenker, told The Associated Press.

“I understand that the government has opened gyms but ... you need a mental gym, too, and a museum is a place where people are increasingly coming to find a little depth or reason for their life," she added. "And the theme of mental health is particularly relevant to our museum, obviously, because of Vincent van Gogh’s own mental situation.”

The government has said it will look at possible further easing Jan. 25. While omicron has sent infection rates soaring to levels never earlier seen during the pandemic, hospital admissions continue to decline.

Culture Minister Gunay Uslu said in a tweet: “I understand the cry for help and that artists want to show all the beautiful things they have to offer us. But the opening of society must go step by step. Culture is high on the agenda.”

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Caption A woman gets a manicure at the Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, as Dutch museums, theaters and concert halls played host Wednesday to businesses that are allowed to open to customers as a protest against their own continuing lockdown closures. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption A woman gets a manicure at the Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, as Dutch museums, theaters and concert halls played host Wednesday to businesses that are allowed to open to customers as a protest against their own continuing lockdown closures. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption People get a haircut during a rehearsal at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, as Dutch museums, theaters and concert halls played host Wednesday to businesses that are allowed to open to customers as a protest against their own continuing lockdown closures. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption People get a haircut during a rehearsal at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, as Dutch museums, theaters and concert halls played host Wednesday to businesses that are allowed to open to customers as a protest against their own continuing lockdown closures. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption Three-year-old Ole van Santen gets a haircut at the Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, as Dutch museums, theaters and concert halls played host Wednesday to businesses that are allowed to open to customers as a protest against their own continuing lockdown closures. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption Three-year-old Ole van Santen gets a haircut at the Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, as Dutch museums, theaters and concert halls played host Wednesday to businesses that are allowed to open to customers as a protest against their own continuing lockdown closures. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption People get a haircut during a rehearsal at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, as Dutch museums, theaters and concert halls played host Wednesday to businesses that are allowed to open to customers as a protest against their own continuing lockdown closures. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption People get a haircut during a rehearsal at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, as Dutch museums, theaters and concert halls played host Wednesday to businesses that are allowed to open to customers as a protest against their own continuing lockdown closures. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption People get a haircut on stage during a rehearsal at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, as Dutch museums, theaters and concert halls played host Wednesday to businesses that are allowed to open to customers as a protest against their own continuing lockdown closures. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption People get a haircut on stage during a rehearsal at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, as Dutch museums, theaters and concert halls played host Wednesday to businesses that are allowed to open to customers as a protest against their own continuing lockdown closures. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption People get a haircut on stage during a rehearsal at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, as Dutch museums, theaters and concert halls played host Wednesday to businesses that are allowed to open to customers as a protest against their own continuing lockdown closures. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption People get a haircut on stage during a rehearsal at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, as Dutch museums, theaters and concert halls played host Wednesday to businesses that are allowed to open to customers as a protest against their own continuing lockdown closures. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption People get a haircut on stage during a rehearsal at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, as Dutch museums, theaters and concert halls played host Wednesday to businesses that are allowed to open to customers as a protest against their own continuing lockdown closures. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption People get a haircut on stage during a rehearsal at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, as Dutch museums, theaters and concert halls played host Wednesday to businesses that are allowed to open to customers as a protest against their own continuing lockdown closures. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption Two women get a manicure at the Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, as Dutch museums, theaters and concert halls played host Wednesday to businesses that are allowed to open to customers as a protest against their own continuing lockdown closures. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption Two women get a manicure at the Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, as Dutch museums, theaters and concert halls played host Wednesday to businesses that are allowed to open to customers as a protest against their own continuing lockdown closures. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption People take a yoga class at the Amsterdam Museum in Amsterdam, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, as Dutch museums, theaters and concert halls played host Wednesday to businesses that are allowed to open to customers as a protest against their own continuing lockdown closures. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption People take a yoga class at the Amsterdam Museum in Amsterdam, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, as Dutch museums, theaters and concert halls played host Wednesday to businesses that are allowed to open to customers as a protest against their own continuing lockdown closures. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption Three-year-old Ole van Santen gets a haircut at the Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, as Dutch museums, theaters and concert halls played host Wednesday to businesses that are allowed to open to customers as a protest against their own continuing lockdown closures. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Caption Three-year-old Ole van Santen gets a haircut at the Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, as Dutch museums, theaters and concert halls played host Wednesday to businesses that are allowed to open to customers as a protest against their own continuing lockdown closures. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong