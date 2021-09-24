Dutch court jails 'incorrigible' thief over 2 museum heists

Neither of the paintings, each worth several million euros (US dollars) has been recovered.

The man, whose identity was not released in line with Dutch privacy rules, was found guilty of snatching the Van Gogh painting "The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884" from the Singer Laren museum near Amsterdam. A few months later, he stole the 17th century "Two Laughing Boys" by Frans Hals from the Museum Hofje van Mevrouw van Aerden in Leerdam, 60 kilometers (about 35 miles) south of the Dutch capital, the Central Netherlands Court said in a statement.