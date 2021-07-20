Dutch court convicts men of torching virus testing center

Both would have to serve the suspended parts of their sentences if they commit another crime.

The vast majority of people in the Netherlands accepted and complied with the curfew and other lockdown measures that the Dutch government has since mostly lifted. But a vocal minority protested, sometimes violently, against the restrictions.

On Monday, a court in the southeastern Netherlands found two men guilty of damaging another coronavirus test and treatment center in November by setting off powerful fireworks.

A 26-year-old man was sentenced to 120 days imprisonment with 109 days suspended and a 22-year-old man was given 120 days in youth detention, 110 days of which were suspended.