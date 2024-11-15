Dutch coalition survives crisis over top official resignation decrying offensive comments

The Dutch government dominated by hard-right leader Geert Wilders looked survive a government crisis that centered on the resignation of the finance state secretary over what she saw as denigrating comments on immigrants after Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam
Nicolien van Vroonhoven of the NSC party arrives at the official residence of Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday Nov. 15, 2024, for crisis talks after the government's controversial assessment of last week's violence before and after the soccer match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nicolien van Vroonhoven of the NSC party arrives at the official residence of Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday Nov. 15, 2024, for crisis talks after the government's controversial assessment of last week's violence before and after the soccer match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)
Nation & World
By RAF CASERT and AHMAD SEIR – Associated Press
Updated 26 minutes ago
X

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government dominated by hard-right leader Geert Wilders survived a government crisis that centered on the resignation of the finance state secretary over what she saw as denigrating comments on immigrants after Israeli fans were assaulted following a soccer game in Amsterdam.

Wilders last Wednesday blamed Moroccans for attacks on Israeli soccer fans, claiming that "we saw Muslims hunting Jews" and added it was fueled by "Moroccans who want to destroy Jews." He said those convicted of involvement should be deported if they have dual nationality.

Morocco-born Nora Achahbar of centrist New Social Contract party announced her resignation as finance secretary late Friday and said that “the polarizing manners have had such an impact on me that I could, or would, no longer fulfill my role as state secretary.”

“Polarization in society is dangerous because it undermines the bond between people. Because of that, we start seeing each other as opponent instead of fellow citizens,” she said in a statement.

Prime Minister's Dick Schoof said after the resignation that among the 4 coalition parties “we saw that we wanted to continue,” and denied there was racism involved in the talks of and among leading coalition officials.

While lawmakers condemned antisemitism and agreed that perpetrators of the violence should be prosecuted and handed harsh punishments, opposition legislators accused Wilders of pouring oil on the fire. Wilders, whose party became the biggest in last year's election, also sowed some dissent within the four-party coalition with his comments.

The leader of the Green-left-Socialist opposition, Frans Timmermans, lauded Achahbar even before any move was announced.

“In this government, racist remarks are the order of the day. This government is not for all Dutch people,” he said.

Violence erupted in the Dutch capital before and after last week’s soccer match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Fans from both sides were involved in unrest. A number of Maccabi fans chanted anti-Arab slogans and ripped a Palestinian flag off a building, while some men carried out “hit-and-run” attacks on Maccabi fans and people they thought were Jews, according to a 12-page report on the violence issued by Amsterdam authorities.

___

Casert reported from Brussels

Secretary Tjebbe Oostenbruggen of the NSC party arrives at the Catshuis residence of Dutch prime minister Dick Schoof in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday Nov. 15, 2024, for crisis talks after the government's controversial assessment of last week's violence before and after the soccer match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Netherland's Prime Minister Dick Schoof, center, speaks with journalists during an EU Summit at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Nicolien van Vroonhoven of the NSC party arrives at the offical residence of Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday Nov. 15, 2024, for crisis talks after the government's controversial assessment of last week's violence before and after the soccer match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, takes his seat at the high security court at Schiphol, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Secretary Tjebbe Oostenbruggen of the NSC party arrives at the Catshuis residence of Dutch prime minister Dick Schoof in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday Nov. 15, 2024, for crisis talks after the government's controversial assessment of last week's violence before and after the soccer match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Nicolien van Vroonhoven of the NSC party arrives at the official residence of Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday Nov. 15, 2024, for crisis talks after the government's controversial assessment of last week's violence before and after the soccer match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Here's how Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has promised to remake the nation's...
2
Justin Lower shoots another 65 and leads Bermuda Championship
3
Kiyan Anthony will follow in his father Carmelo's footsteps and go to...
4
Judge blocks Biden administration's rule to expand overtime pay for...
5
Hundreds of hospitality workers are on strike at a casino near the Las...