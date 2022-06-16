Dutch agency prevented Russian spy from working at ICC

The General Intelligence and Security Service of the Netherlands said the 36-year-old man, identified as Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov, worked for Russia's shadowy GRU agency and tried to gain access to the global court based in The Hague under the cover name of Viktor Muller Ferreira.

The agency said it uncovered his identity and informed the Netherlands' immigration service in April that he was considered a national security threat.