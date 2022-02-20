Hamburger icon
Dustin Johnson says he's sticking with the PGA Tour

Dustin Johnson tees off on the 17th hole during the Genesis Invitational pro-am golf event at Riviera Country Club, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

Credit: Ryan Kang

Dustin Johnson tees off on the 17th hole during the Genesis Invitational pro-am golf event at Riviera Country Club, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

Nation & World
By DOUG FERGUSON, Associated Press
6 minutes ago
Dustin Johnson says he's not headed to the Saudi-backed rival golf tour

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A proposed Saudi-financed rival golf league took a big hit Sunday morning when Dustin Johnson said he was “fully committed” to stay with the PGA Tour.

Johnson added his name to a growing list of golf's top players who have said they are not interested in taking guaranteed riches from the “Super Golf League” that Greg Norman and his LIV Golf Investments are trying to create.

Each of the top eight players in the world who have been asked now have indicated they don't plan to sign up for the Saudi-backed league.

Johnson, a two-time major champion who has spent more time at No. 1 in the world than any of the current players — he now is at No. 6 — had kept his intentions quiet over the last few months, leading to speculation he would join.

“I feel it is now time to put such speculation to rest. I am fully committed to the PGA Tour,” he said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to play on the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family."

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Dustin Johnson hits his tee shot on the eighth hole of the North Course during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Thursday Jan. 27, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Dustin Johnson hits his tee shot on the eighth hole of the North Course during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Thursday Jan. 27, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Dustin Johnson hits his tee shot on the eighth hole of the North Course during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Thursday Jan. 27, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Dustin Johnson watches his second shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

Dustin Johnson watches his second shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

Dustin Johnson watches his second shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

