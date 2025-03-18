Dust storms rage across New Mexico as transit authorities close major highways to avoid pileups

Dust storms are raging across much of New Mexico
Travel is highly discouraged in the #ABQ metro through Tuesday afternoon, March 18, 2025, due to visibility below a quarter mile from blowing dust and dangerous crosswinds of up to 70 mph on north to south roads and highways, in downtown Albuquerque, N.M., looking west from Route 66. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)

Updated 22 minutes ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Dust storms raged across New Mexico on Tuesday, snarling highway traffic as the National Weather Service pushed an emergency alert to cellphones that warned of zero-visibility conditions and adverse health consequences for infants and the elderly.

Dry, dusty weather reduced visibility to almost zero in some instances amid gusts of up to 50 mph (80 kph) along the Albuquerque-Santa Fe corridor and high plains communities in Torrance County, including towns along Interstate 40.

Blinding dust prompted New Mexico’s transportation department to close a 130-mile stretch of Interstate 10, from the Arizona state line to the outskirts of Las Cruces, along with state highways near Deming.

High winds also led to road closures in the state's oil-producing region at near Roswell and Carlsbad.

“Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. Pull aside and stay alive,” the National Weather Service said in a dust storm warning.

Authorities also warned of extreme conditions in the event of wildfire, in the aftermath of a grasslands fire that prompted evacuations Friday on the outskirts of Wagon Mound.

Beyond New Mexico, dust storms last week resulted in a pileup in western Kansas on Interstate 70 involving dozens of cars and trucks that left eight people dead.

Winds whip across Tramway Boulevard NE in Albuquerque, N.M., Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Jon Austria/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

Construction workers work on a trench across as high winds and dust blow across 2nd Street NW in Albuquerque, N.M., Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Jon Austria/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

Dust obscures Albuquerque, N.M., as pictured near the Menaul Trailhead on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Jon Austria/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

Strong winds and dust obscure the Santa Ana Star Casino in Bernalillo, N.M., Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Jessica Baca/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

Dust shrouds buildings in Albuquerque, N.M., Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)

Credit: AP

Dust fills the sky in Albuquerque, N.M., Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)

Credit: AP

Dust fills the sky in Albuquerque, N.M., Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)

Credit: AP

Dust fills the sky in Albuquerque, N.M., Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)

Credit: AP

This image provided by the Kansas Highway Patrol shows the aftermath of a pileup on Interstate 70 near Goodland, Kan., caused by a dust storm and involving more than 70 vehicles, Friday, March 14, 2025. (Kansas Highway Patrol via AP)

Credit: AP

