Durant signs lifetime deal with Nike, joining Jordan, LeBron

The 13-time All-Star has a relationship with Nike that dates back to 2007, releasing 15 different sets of shoes. A 16th is coming soon.

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership," Durant said in a statement posted on Boardroom, a media company he co-founded. “We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal.”