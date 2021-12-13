Durant scores 51 in Nets' 116-104 win over slumping Pistons

The Nets led 60-57 at the half behind 22 points. Detroit outshot Brooklyn 47.8% to 38.5% in the first half, but struggled with turnovers on the glass.

Durant also set the record on Sunday for points scored at the Little Caesars Arena, which opened in 2017. He bested Blake Griffin's 50 in 2018, Kyrie Irving's 45 in 2020 and James Harden's 44 last season.

Nets: Griffin only scored one point and was booed by Pistons fans every time he touched the ball.

Pistons: Detroit honored Hall of Famer Dave Bing for his selection to the NBA's 75th-anniversary team. Bing, who played his first nine seasons for the Pistons, later served as Detroit's mayor.

Nets: Host the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

Pistons: Visit the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge (21) is defended by Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) attempts a layup as Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson (20) is defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder (17) attempts a layup as Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge (21) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash yells during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey yells during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)