Durant scores 42, Nets torch depleted Pacers 130-113

“I want to create that double team,” Durant said. “But when I have scoring opportunities, I like to take advantage as well.”

It was his third game of 30 points or more since his return, which was also interrupted for three games by a thigh injury.

“It makes it easy for me when he's scoring points,” said Nets reserve forward Alize Johnson, who had 20 points and 21 rebounds. “It's fun to watch.”

Johnson was drafted by the Pacers in 2018, but didn't have a job as recently as last month.

“The energy was there from the moment I walked into the building,” Johnson said. “I was ready to go out there and prove that I belong.”

“Incredible stat line,” Nash said of Johnson. “He played with energy and brings it never night.”

Playing without Kyrie Irving and James Harden, the Nets built a double-digit lead by the second quarter and were never seriously threatened.

The Nets are 29-8 since Feb. 10, best in the league, and have clinched a playoff spot.

Caris LeVert scored 12 of his 36 points in the first quarter for the Pacers, but the Nets still led 35-28 after one behind Jeff Green's 12 points in the period. Brooklyn's advantage reached 66-52 by halftime.

Edmond Sumner added 16 points and Doug McDermott scored 15 for the Pacers, who lost point guard Malcolm Brogdon in the second quarter with a sore hamstring.

“It's definitely tough,” LeVert said. “As I continue to say, this has been a weird year. We've just got to continue to fight. We fought hard. (But) we definitely dug ourselves a huge hole."

The Pacers dropped to 11-19 at home. At 29-33, they're on track for their second losing season since 2011.

TIP-INS

Nets: Irving (groin) has missed 17 games. Harden (hamstring) last played on April 5.

Pacers: Brogdon missed all five shots and had only one point. ... Already without its injured front court including All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis (back), Indiana finished with only one regular starter.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host Portland on Friday night.

Pacers: At Oklahoma City on Saturday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James (55) loses control of the ball after being fouled by Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Holiday (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler

Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James (55) shoots during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler

Brooklyn Nets forward Jeff Green (8) loses control of the ball after being fouled by Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket as Indiana Pacers guard Edmond Sumner (5) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler

Indiana Pacers guard Edmond Sumner (5) shoots around the defense of Brooklyn Nets forward Jeff Green (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler