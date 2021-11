Durant scores 31 points, Nets beat Raptors for 5th straight

Fred VanVleet scored 21 points, OG Anunoby had 16 and Gary Trent Jr. scored 15 points for the Raptors, who have lost two straight after winning the previous five.

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam made his first start of the season after missing the first 10 games because of left shoulder surgery. Siakam scored 15 points in 25 minutes. He shot 5 for 12.

Harden missed his first seven shots from beyond the arc before connecting with 4:34 left to play the fourth, extending a seven-point Nets lead to double digits.

Durant scored 12 points in the first as the Nets led 29-26 after one. VanVleet scored 13 points in the second, going 6 for 6 at the free throw line, and Toronto led 60-53 at halftime.

Brooklyn reclaimed the lead with a 9-0 run to begin the third that was capped by a 3-pointer from Griffin. Durant scored 13 points in the quarter and Griffin had seven as the Nets took an 88-77 lead to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Nets: F James Johnson (left knee) was inactive. … The Nets won consecutive games against Toronto for the first time since February and April, 2015.… Nash represented Canada at the 2000 Summer Olympics and was general manager of Canada’s men’s national team from 2012 to 2019.

Raptors: Siakam replaced Precious Achiuwa in the starting lineup. … C Khem Birch (right knee) was inactive. … Toronto shot 2 for 11 from 3-point range in the first. … For the second straight game, the Raptors didn’t attempt a free throw in the first quarter. … Toronto waived F Sam Dekker Saturday. … Rookie Dalano Banton celebrated his 22nd birthday.

HITTING THE ROAD

Toronto plays eight of its next nine games away from home.

UP NEXT

Nets: At Chicago on Monday night.

Raptors: At Boston on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

https://www.espn.com/nba/recap?gameId=401359948

Caption Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) drives upcourt after stealing the ball from Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Caption Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) handles the ball in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Paul Millsap (31) during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Caption Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) goes to the net past Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry, left, during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Caption Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash reacts to a foul call during first-half NBA basketball game action against the Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Caption Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) drives to the net against Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown, second from right, during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Caption Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) goes to the net against Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) and forward Joe Harris, center, during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn