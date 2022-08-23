Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

The Nets then refused to give a contract extension to Kyrie Irving, Durant's close friend, forcing him to pick up his option for next season, the final year of his deal.

The uncertainty around Durant's future in Brooklyn likely contributed to the Nets being left off the five-game Christmas lineup and being scheduled to appear only eight times on ABC and ESPN.

But with Durant, the Nets can still be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. He averaged a franchise-record 29.9 points last season, and the Nets were bidding for the top spot in the East before he suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for 21 games.

