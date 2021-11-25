Durant moves into NBA's top 25, Nets beat Celtics 123-104

OLD FRIENDS

It was Brooklyn’s first visit to Boston since completing a Game 4 victory in the first round of last year’s playoffs and ex-Celtic Kyrie Irving was hit with a water bottle as the team left the court. Irving has not played this season due to his refusal to comply with COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

MOVING UP

Durant entered the night with 24,367 points, one behind Iverson, and passed him on a jumper in the first two minutes. Next up on the list: Ray Allen, who has 24, 505 points.

MORE MILESTONES

Tatum went 1 for 9 from 3-point range, but his make gave him 650 in his career and moved him ahead of Larry Bird and into fifth on the Celtics’ all-time list. Smart, who made three on Wednesday, is fourth with 702.

TIP-INS

Hall of Famer Bill Russell was at the game, sitting courtside under the basket at the Nets end of the court. ... Celtics coach Ime Udoka picked up a technical foul leaving the court at halftime. Durant shot the free throw before the start of the third quarter, and missed it. ... Harden stopped by the Boston bench before the game to say hello to Udoka, who was a Nets assistant last season.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host Phoenix on Saturday.

Celtics: Play at San Antonio on Friday night.

Caption Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) is pressured while driving against Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16), guard Cam Thomas (24) and guard Patty Mills (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa