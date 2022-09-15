BreakingNews
Ex-auditor’s office employee handed 7-year prison sentence following theft of $1.8 million
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Duo behind The Blonds get introspective with new collection

Model Larissa Marchiori walks the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Combined ShapeCaption
Model Larissa Marchiori walks the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Nation & World
By BEATRICE DUPUY, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The designers behind The Blonds bring memories of escapism and glamour from their early party days to their latest collection

NEW YORK (AP) — From the first beat, it was clear The Blonds latest collection would fuse their past with the label's latest collection and one embellishment would tie it all together — gold chains.

Strutting to Jennifer Lopez’s “Get Right,” the first model Wednesday glittered in a gold corset bodysuit made of dangling gold chains. From there, golden links adorned everything from corsets to denim to printed fabric and even leggings.

The creative couple David and Phillipe Blond drew from the early days of not only their love story but their brand in their spring/summer collection unveiled on the closing day of New York Fashion Week. Their show delivered their high-octane opulence with bedazzled jumpsuits, slinky evening gowns and glittery chunky heeled boots.

“Phillipe and I used to go out all the time and we totally fell in love with dance music,” David Blond said. “And the music of that time really meant something to us as like a special place in our heart.”

Models twirled down the runway and struck seductive poses to the thumping beats. Rapper Saucy Santana vogued and twerked while performing some of his TikTok hits including “Material Girl.”

David Blond said he wanted the collection to merge the future of the brand with its move toward more ready-to-wear activewear while still paying homage to their past with more sculptured pieces. For the designers this meant: chain printed shirts and leggings but also their classic corsets.

“We’re starting a series of print collections based on archival pieces that Phillipe and I photographed, and translated to digital prints,” David Blond said.

Looks were inspired by research they did for their first book, which drew them to one of their signature elements: their chain hardware treatment, which has adorned the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and Sharon Stone.

Celebrities in attendance included a mix of reality TV stars and social media influencers, and some fashionable stands outs like performance artist Amanda Lepore and style icon Daphne Guinness. The designers also featured celebrities on the runway from singer Cassie Ventura to YouTube personality Nikita Dragun.

Ventura, known for her early 2000s hit “Me & U,” sashayed down the runway in a denim corset body suit with hanging gold chains that swayed as she walked in her thigh-high denim boots.

Combined ShapeCaption
Model Kirill Kabachenko walks the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Model Kirill Kabachenko walks the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Model Kirill Kabachenko walks the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Model Kirill Kabachenko walks the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Model Kirill Kabachenko walks the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Model Kirill Kabachenko walks the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Model Shanika Adeola walks the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Model Shanika Adeola walks the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Model Shanika Adeola walks the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Models walk the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Models walk the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Models walk the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Models walk the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Models walk the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Models walk the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Models walk the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Models walk the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Models walk the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Saucy Santana and Nikita Dragun perform at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Saucy Santana and Nikita Dragun perform at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Saucy Santana and Nikita Dragun perform at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Models walk the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Models walk the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Models walk the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Model Nikita Dragun gets her hair and makeup touched up backstage at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Model Nikita Dragun gets her hair and makeup touched up backstage at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Model Nikita Dragun gets her hair and makeup touched up backstage at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
An audience member arrives at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

An audience member arrives at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
An audience member arrives at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Models walk the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Models walk the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Models walk the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Models walk the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Models walk the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Models walk the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Models walk the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Models walk the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Models walk the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
David Blond, left, and Phillipe Blond, right, kiss at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

David Blond, left, and Phillipe Blond, right, kiss at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
David Blond, left, and Phillipe Blond, right, kiss at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Models walk the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Models walk the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Models walk the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Models walk the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Models walk the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Models walk the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Model Kirill Kabachenko walks the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Model Kirill Kabachenko walks the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Model Kirill Kabachenko walks the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
The dressing room backstage at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

The dressing room backstage at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
The dressing room backstage at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Model Nikita Dragun walks the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Model Nikita Dragun walks the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Model Nikita Dragun walks the runway at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Daphne Guinness, center, and Susanne Bartsch, right, in attendance at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Daphne Guinness, center, and Susanne Bartsch, right, in attendance at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Daphne Guinness, center, and Susanne Bartsch, right, in attendance at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Model Elena Azzaro displays her nails backstage at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Model Elena Azzaro displays her nails backstage at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Model Elena Azzaro displays her nails backstage at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Model Ariela Soares, 27, gets her hair and makeup done backstage at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Model Ariela Soares, 27, gets her hair and makeup done backstage at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Model Ariela Soares, 27, gets her hair and makeup done backstage at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Models get their hair and makeup done backstage at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Models get their hair and makeup done backstage at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined ShapeCaption
Models get their hair and makeup done backstage at The Blonds fashion show at Spring Place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Credit: Brittainy Newman

In Other News
1
Infowars rep returns to stand in Sandy Hook hoax trial
2
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
3
Ugandans celebrate the queen's life in church service
4
Microsoft's $69B Activision deal faces in-depth UK inquiry
5
Steelers place star LB T.J. Watt on injured reserve
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top