Duo behind The Blonds get introspective with new collection

David Blond said he wanted the collection to merge the future of the brand with its move toward more ready-to-wear activewear while still paying homage to their past with more sculptured pieces. For the designers this meant: chain printed shirts and leggings but also their classic corsets.

“We’re starting a series of print collections based on archival pieces that Phillipe and I photographed, and translated to digital prints,” David Blond said.

Looks were inspired by research they did for their first book, which drew them to one of their signature elements: their chain hardware treatment, which has adorned the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and Sharon Stone.

Celebrities in attendance included a mix of reality TV stars and social media influencers, and some fashionable stands outs like performance artist Amanda Lepore and style icon Daphne Guinness. The designers also featured celebrities on the runway from singer Cassie Ventura to YouTube personality Nikita Dragun.

Ventura, known for her early 2000s hit “Me & U,” sashayed down the runway in a denim corset body suit with hanging gold chains that swayed as she walked in her thigh-high denim boots.

