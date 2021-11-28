Duke's Cutcliffe won't return after 'mutual' separation

The school’s announcement came a day after the Blue Devils (3-9, 0-8) closed a three-win season with a 47-10 home loss to Miami. That marked the first winless slate for Duke in league play under Cutcliffe, who took over in December 2007.

Cutcliffe, 67, transformed Duke from one of the nation's worst performers into a regular bowl contender and even claimed a division title in the ACC in 2013. But the Blue Devils slid badly over the past two seasons, first in the year altered by the COVID-19 pandemic that saw Duke rank far and away as the nation's worst team in turnover margin.