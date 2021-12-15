Duggar fails to make runoff in Arkansas state Senate primary

They and Duggar were among four Republicans seeking their party's nomination for the seat, which opened up following the resignation of Republican Sen. Lance Eads.

The election came days after one of Duggar's sons, Josh, was convicted in federal court of receiving and possessing child pornography.

The elder Duggar previously served one term in the Arkansas House. His large family was featured on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" reality TV show from 2008 to 2015.

Edge Nowlin, a retired IBM engineer, was also seeking the GOP nomination. The winner of the primary will face Lisa Parks, an attorney who won the Democratic nomination Tuesday, in a Feb. 8 special election.

___

The story has been corrected to indicate that that Fulfer and Unger are headed toward a runoff for the Republican nomination, not that Fulfer won the Republican nomination. The headline also has been corrected.