'Duck of Justice' creator retires to pursue writing career

“Over the last 10 years, society has decided they don’t want police involved and yet they call police for each and every issue,” he said. “We’ve taken on that responsibility because there was no one else to call."

In his retirement, Cotton will continue posting to the Duck of Justice’s Facebook page for the police department while pursuing his writing career. He already has published two books.

In the meantime, people should continue to heed the department's oft-repeated advice: “Keep your hands to yourself, leave other people’s things alone, and be kind to one another.”