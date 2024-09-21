Dubois retains IBF heavyweight title with 5th-round knockout of Joshua

“This is my time, my redemption story,” said Dubois, who became IBF champion after the belt was vacated by Oleksandr Usyk in June. “I'm not going to stop until I reach my full potential.”

The bout took place in front of a record post-war boxing crowd in Britain of 96,000 fans.

Joshua entered as the favorite as he sought to emulate boxing greats like Muhammad Ali and Lennox Lewis as a three-time heavyweight champion.

However, he was outclassed by Dubois, who completed his mission to legitimize his status as a heavyweight titleholder.

Dubois has put himself in position to potentially fight the winner of the rematch between WBA, WBC and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

“I'm a gladiator. I'm a warrior to the bitter end,” Dubois said. “I want to go to the top level of this game.”

Joshua vowed to continue boxing after a fourth defeat over the last five years. This was the worst of them all, though. He was saved by the bell in the first and third rounds after the knockdowns.

“I had a sharp opponent, a fast opponent,” Joshua said. “A lot of the mistakes were mine.”

