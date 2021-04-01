Drummond leaves debut with bruised toe, Bucks beat LA 112-97

The Lakers signed Drummond last weekend after 8 1/2 NBA seasons in Detroit and Cleveland. The center was playing in his first game since Feb. 12 because the Cavaliers shut him down to give playing time to younger contributors.

The four-time NBA rebounding champ is expected to play significant minutes for Los Angeles at the expense of Marc Gasol, who didn’t play until the fourth quarter against Milwaukee.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Bobby Portis missed his fourth straight game under the NBA's health and safety protocols. ... PJ Tucker missed his fourth straight game with a strained left calf. ... Donte DiVincenzo was called for a flagrant foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the third quarter.

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma scored 16 points, but went 1 for 9 on 3-pointers. ... They hit eight of their first 12 3-pointers, a solid effort by a team ranked 23rd in 3-point shooting percentage. They then missed 22 of their final 24.

UP NEXT

Bucks: At Portland on Friday.

Lakers: At Sacramento on Friday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond (2) takes a shot against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris (88) defends against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) reacts to being charged with a foul against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis