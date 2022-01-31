Drug distributor to pay $13M to settle kickback allegations

“Cardinal Health thought it hit upon a surefire moneymaker by paying kickbacks to doctors, which cost health benefit programs millions of dollars in potentially fraudulent claims,” Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston office said in a statement.

The payments were made to more than three dozen physician practices across the nation from February 2013 until mid-January, authorities said.

The settlement resolves allegations originally brought in lawsuits filed by whistleblowers under a legal provision that allows private parties to sue on behalf of the government and to share in any recovery. Those whistleblowers will receive about $2.6 million of the settlement.

“Cardinal Health recruited new customers by offering and paying cash bonuses in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and False Claims Act. Kickback schemes, such as this one, have the potential to pervert clinical decision making and are detrimental to our federal health care system and taxpayers,” said Rachael Rollins, U.S. attorney for Boston.