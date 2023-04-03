Drug dealer gets life for killing 9-year-old Liverpool girl

Justice Amanda Yip said the shooting that shocked the nation was a “planned execution” and even if the girl was not Cashman's target he'd shown no regard to who might be struck by gunfire.

“The real gravity is that a young child was shot and killed in her own home," Yip said.

Under the sentence, Cashman must serve a minimum of 42 years before being eligible for parole.

Cashman, who claimed he wasn't the killer, was convicted by a jury Thursday of murder in the girl's death, attempted murder for shooting Nee and for wounding Cheryl Korbel.

Cashman refused to appear because he heard prosecutors sang “We Are The Champions” after his conviction, defense lawyer John Cooper said.

Yip said Cashman’s no-show was disrespectful and she proceeded to sentencing without him.

His absence prevented the girl's family who were wearing pink — her favorite color — from addressing him in person as they shared their grief.

Her father, John Pratt, told the court in a statement directed at Cashman and read by prosecutor Henry Riding that he had seen his daughter the day before she was killed for the first time in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now she was forever frozen in time as a 9-year-old, deprived of a future and all the joys that would have lay ahead.

“I am heartbroken. Sometimes I just want to end it so that I can be with Olivia again,” he said. “I want to visit Olivia, and I sometimes sit outside the cemetery but I can’t go in because if I do it’ll all seem too real.”