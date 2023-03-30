Drug dealer found guilty of killing 9-year-old girl in UK

Thomas Cashman, 34, was found guilty by a jury at Manchester Crown Court in the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel on Aug. 22, 2022, as her mother tried to prevent the intended victim from barging into their home. He will be sentenced on Monday.

Cashman admitted to being a “high-level” cannabis dealer but denied being the gunman. Olivia’s mother, Cheryl Korbel, and the target of the attack, Joseph Nee, were also injured in the shooting.