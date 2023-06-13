Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets' NBA win, police say

Crouching on the ground, the 58-year-old D’Angelo said his arms were shaking with nerves and he felt an asthma attack coming.

As officers started to move toward the gunfire, D’Angelo heard a female voice not a dozen feet (3 meters) away “screaming out in pain.” Another victim lay just beyond the first, D’Angelo said, as officers rushed to provide care.

The shooting ended after roughly 20 seconds, he said after consulting his footage, which he has handed over to law enforcement. As ambulances arrived, D’Angelo saw a long trail of blood from a victim who must have been “profusely bleeding,” then he saw bullet casings only feet from where he had dropped to the ground.

The gunfire broke out in downtown Denver’s LoDo district, which is known for its restaurants and nightlife. Yellow police tape sealed off the area overnight Tuesday as investigators scoured the scene, which was dotted with evidence markers and what appeared to be detritus left over from the celebrations, including an e-scooter and a green rental bike.

D’Angelo said he felt “kind of numb” after witnessing the violence.

“To target somebody, and indiscriminately shoot innocent bystanders, even trying to think about it, it’s like — I have a huge emotional, a lot of feelings that I really can’t explain,” he said.

___

The story has been updated to correct that suspect was one of 10 people shot at scene, according to police.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP