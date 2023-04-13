Drought will cause crop failures in Spain, farmers warn

Olives and nuts are experiencing problems due to Spain’s long-term drought, which is also affecting farmers’ ability to irrigate corn, sunflowers, rice and cotton.

Drought now affects 60% of the Spanish countryside, with crops like wheat and barely in four regions likely to fail entirely, the main Spanish farmers’ association said on Thursday.

Spain’s long-term drought is causing “irreversible losses” to more than 3.5 million hectares of crops, the Coordinator of Farmers and Ranchers Organizations said in a new report, with wheat and barley in four major growing regions was “written off,” and badly affected in three more.

Nuts and vineyards were struggling and olives will be badly affected in rain does not arrive in the next few weeks, the report added. The drought was also affecting farmers’ ability to irrigate corn, sunflowers, rice and cotton, likely leading to reduced sowing of these crops over the summer, it added.