Correction: California-Drought-Reservoirs story

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — In a story published June 3, 2021, about the drought’s impact on California’s reservoirs, The Associated Press, relying on information from state officials, erroneously reported that predicted low water levels at Lake Oroville could force the shutdown of a major hydroelectric power plant later this year for just the second time ever. If the plant is forced to shut down later this year, it would be the first time ever because of low water levels.