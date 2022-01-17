Drone attack may be behind Abu Dhabi tanker explosion, fire

Abu Dhabi police described the airport fire as “minor” and said it took place at an extension of Abu Dhabi's main international airport still under construction. The statement reported a separate explosion on three petroleum tankers near a storage facility for ADNOC, Abu Dhabi's state-owned oil company.

Abu Dhabi police said preliminary investigations indicated the detection of small flying objects, possibly belonging to drones, that fell in the two areas and may have caused the explosion and fire. They said there was no significant damage from the incidents, without offering further details.