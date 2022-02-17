Driver who killed 4 in Berlin after seizure convicted

Judges found the man guilty of four counts of negligent homicide and endangerment on the road.

The court weighed the fact that several doctors had warned the defendant that further epileptic seizure were possible against his extensive testimony during the trial.

The judges concluded that suspending the two-year prison sentence unless he committed another offense during the next four years was “just about appropriate.”

The driver was also ordered to pay 15,000 euros ($17,000) to a charitable organization and banned from driving for at least two years.

He can appeal the verdict.