Driver charged with DUI for New York nail salon crash that killed 4 and injured 9

The salon was open and conducting business at the time of the crash, police said.

Three women and a man were pronounced dead at the scene and eight females and one man were transported to various local hospitals.

Of the victims, one was a 12-year-old female and the remaining were all adults, according to police. At least two of the injuries were serious.

Schwally, 64, of Dix Hills, was charged with driving while intoxicated. He was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Fire officials responding to the crash said he was semiconscious when his vehicle came to stop nearly at the back of the store, which is located in a strip mall.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney's office said Schwally, who remained hospitalized Saturday morning, will be arraigned later. Spokespersons for the office and the police department said they did not have contact information for his lawyer.