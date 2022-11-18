Driver arrested in sheriff's recruits crash is released

Sheriff Alex Villanueva told NewsNation earlier Thursday that investigators believe the crash was a "deliberate act" and that there was probable cause to make the arrest.

But he said Gutierrez was going to be “provisionally” released "until we can have the case iron clad, iron proof, and submitted to the DA for filing consideration. Right now, we want to tie up all the loose ends on the case and then present it to the DA.”

It will be up to the county district attorney to decide whether Gutierrez will be charged and for what offense. Gutierrez could not be reached for comment and it was unclear if he has a lawyer.

Laurie Levenson, a former federal prosecutor and criminal law professor at Loyola Law School who isn't affiliated with the case, said attempted murder usually means there was intent to kill and the driver wasn't simply distracted or didn't lose control of the vehicle.

Authorities said a field sobriety test performed on the driver was negative.

