'Drive My Car' wins Oscar award for best international film

Ryusuke Hamaguchi accepts the award for "Drive My Car," from Japan, for best international feature film at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Ryusuke Hamaguchi accepts the award for "Drive My Car," from Japan, for best international feature film at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Nation & World
36 minutes ago
Japan’s “Drive My Car” has won the Oscar for best international feature

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Japan’s “Drive My Car” has won the Oscar for best international feature.

Based on a short story by Haruki Murakami, “Drive My Car” was directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, who is also nominated for co-writing the screenplay.

“Drive My Car” is also nominated for best picture.

It’s the fifth time a film from Japan has won the award, and the first time since 2008.

It beat out Italy’s “The Hand of God,” Norway’s “The Worst Person in the World,” Denmark’s “Flee” and Bhutan’s “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom.”

___

For more of AP’s Oscar coverage visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Tiffany Haddish, from right, and Simu Liu present Ryusuke Hamaguchi with the award for "Drive My Car," from Japan, for best international feature film at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Tiffany Haddish, from right, and Simu Liu present Ryusuke Hamaguchi with the award for "Drive My Car," from Japan, for best international feature film at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Tiffany Haddish, from right, and Simu Liu present Ryusuke Hamaguchi with the award for "Drive My Car," from Japan, for best international feature film at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

