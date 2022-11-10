Drinks at Egypt climate talks now free, jailed activist not

Asked about the case of Alaa Abdel-Fattah, now receiving medical care after going on hunger strike over his imprisonment, Shoukry made no offer of imminent relief.

“I concentrate on highlighting the importance of the COP (climate talks) and trying to the focus attention of the parties and the international community and the civil society on the existential challenge related to climate change," he said. “I think it is beneficial for achieving our objectives that we continue to focus on this issue. This is why we are here.”

Numerous foreign leaders including President Emmanuel Macron of France and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have raised the case with Egypt during their visit this week.

Shoukry suggested such concerns could distract from some countries' failure to live up to their climate commitments.

“Other issues that are not directly pertaining to the climate might detract from the attention and relieve, potentially, and give justification to maybe those who would prefer to concentrate on other issues to avoid having to deal with what they need to do, how they need to implement their obligations and responsibilities.”

"It is up to the parties to put the emphasis on the issues that are most important to them,” he said.

