Dressel romps to another win at the US Olympic swim trials

At the last world championships, Dressel became only the second swimmer after Phelps as the swimmers to win eight medals at a major international competition.

The 24-year-old Floridian captured six gold medals and two silvers, though two of those were in non-Olympic events.

With Phelps now retired, Dressel is expected to join Katie Ledecky as the biggest American swimming stars at the Olympics.

Ledecky was heavily favored to add a fourth individual race to her Olympic schedule when she swam later Saturday in her final event, the 800 freestyle.

Caeleb Dressel gets ready for the men's 100 butterfly during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caeleb Dressel dives at the start of a men's 50-meter freestyle preliminary heat during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall