Draymond Green reinstated from suspension by NBA after missing 12 games

Draymond Green has been reinstated by the NBA from his suspension after the Golden State star missed 12 games for hitting Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face on Dec. 12

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
2 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Draymond Green was reinstated by the NBA from his suspension on Saturday after the Golden State star missed 12 games for hitting Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face on Dec. 12.

The league said Green “demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players” during his suspension, which began Dec. 14. He has met with a counselor as well as had multiple joint meetings with representatives of the league, the Warriors and the National Basketball Players Association.

Those meetings, the league added, will continue throughout the season.

The Warriors have gone 7-5 without Green, who also was suspended for five games in November for placing Minnesota center Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Trump downplays Jan. 6 on the anniversary of the Capitol siege and...
2
A Pentagon mystery: Why was Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's hospital...
3
Death toll from Minnesota home fire rises to three kids; four others in...
4
United Arab Emirates acknowledges mass trial of prisoners previously...
5
Michigan Republicans vote to remove election denier, chair Karamo, who...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top