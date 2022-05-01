springfield-news-sun logo
X

Draymond Green ejected for flagrant foul vs Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after being ejected in the first half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Combined ShapeCaption
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after being ejected in the first half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Nation & World
Updated 37 minutes ago
Golden State forward Draymond Green has been ejected shortly before halftime of Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Golden State forward Draymond Green was ejected for a flagrant foul shortly before halftime of Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

Green originally was called for a foul on Brandon Clarke with 1:18 left in the second quarter. Officials reviewed the play where Green had hold of Clarke's jersey after a missed layup. Clarke went down on his stomach, though it appeared Green tried to help hold him up as Clarke hit the court.

Officials took their time reviewing the play as Memphis fans chanted “Throw him out!” Then they determined Green committed a Flagrant 2, sending him to the locker room with six points, four rebounds, three assists and five turnovers in 17 minutes.

Memphis led 54-53 at the time of the Green foul, and the Grizzlies took a 61-55 lead into halftime.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts in the first half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Credit: Brandon Dill

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts in the first half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Credit: Brandon Dill

Combined ShapeCaption
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts in the first half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Credit: Brandon Dill

Credit: Brandon Dill

Combined ShapeCaption
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, right, fouls Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, resulting in Green being ejected, in the first half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Credit: Brandon Dill

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, right, fouls Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, resulting in Green being ejected, in the first half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Credit: Brandon Dill

Combined ShapeCaption
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, right, fouls Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, resulting in Green being ejected, in the first half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Credit: Brandon Dill

Credit: Brandon Dill

Combined ShapeCaption
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) fouls Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15), resulting in Green being ejected, in the first half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Credit: Brandon Dill

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) fouls Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15), resulting in Green being ejected, in the first half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Credit: Brandon Dill

Combined ShapeCaption
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) fouls Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15), resulting in Green being ejected, in the first half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Credit: Brandon Dill

Credit: Brandon Dill

In Other News
1
May Day rallies in Europe urge more help as inflation bites
2
Live updates l Governor: 4 civilians dead in Donetsk region
3
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
4
Trout HR, Lorenzen, Angels hold off Chisox; DH Ohtani exits
5
Combat death puts spotlight on Americans fighting in Ukraine
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top