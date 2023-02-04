Drawing nears for $700M Powerball prize, 10th biggest in US

The estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot is the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history and the latest in a string of huge lottery prizes. Someone in Maine won a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize less than three weeks ago and a California player won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last November.

The jackpots grow so large because the tough odds offer just a miniscule chance of matching all six numbers and winning the top prize. That enables the jackpots to roll over and increase for months.