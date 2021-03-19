Drake tops Wichita State for first NCAA win in 50 years

Tremell Murphy added 11 points for 11th-seeded Drake (26-4), which advanced to play sixth-seeded Southern California in the West Region on Saturday.

Morris Udeze scored a career-high 22 points and Dennis added 13 for Wichita State (16-6).

It was the 152nd meeting between the former MVC rivals. Wichita State left for the American Athletic Conference in 2017. Both mid-major powers were given at-large bids into the NCAA field.

Drake missed 10 straight shots as Wichita State built an early 18-6 lead.

The Bulldogs rallied. Yesufu threw down a nasty one-handed dunk over Clarence Jackson on a fast break and then hit a 3-pointer with 7 seconds left in the first half to trim the Shockers' lead to 21-20. Wichita State was scoreless for the last five minutes of the half.

Drake tied the game in the opening minute of the second half on a 3-point play by Darnell Brodie. Wichita State responded with a 9-0 run that included five points from Udeze.

Drake again recovered. Brodie's reverse layup put the Bulldogs up 46-45 with just over four minutes to play.

UP NEXT

USC star Evan Mobley awaits the Bulldogs in Saturday's first-round matchup. The 7-foot freshman became the first player to be named the Pac-12′s player of the year, defensive player of the year and freshman of the year in the same season.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and updated bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket

Drake's Tremell Murphy (2) grabs a rebound next to teammates Darnell Brodie (51) and Garrett Sturtz (3) and Wichita State's Clarence Jackson (25) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) Credit: Robert Franklin Credit: Robert Franklin

Wichita State's Tyson Etienne (1) uses a screen from teammate Morris Udeze (24) to move past Drake's Tremell Murphy (2) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) Credit: Robert Franklin Credit: Robert Franklin

Jaklyn Lamphier plays the trombone with the Drake Bulldog Brass as they perform live on Youtube from Sheslow Auditorium in Des Moines, Iowa, as the Drake men's basketball team played Wichita State in a First Four game of the NCAA tournament in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes

Bass player Chris Hallum is dressed as a hot dog as the Drake Bulldog Brass performs live on Youtube from Sheslow Auditorium in Des Moines, Iowa, as the Drake men's basketball team played Wichita State in a First Four game of the NCAA tournament in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes