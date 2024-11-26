Drake to kick off Australia tour the same day as rival Kendrick Lamar performs at the Super Bowl

Drake said the tour will begin on Feb. 9, the same date Lamar is due to take the stage at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, a connection Drake didn't make in the video.

He said the tour will include stops in Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast and will continue “until, like, March something.”

“I'm just going to go to Australia for now. It's been eight years,” he said. “I love it there."

Representatives for Drake did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the tour or when tickets would go on sale.

The tour follows a public diss battle between Drake and Lamar, which saw them attack the other in songs including "Taylor Made Freestyle" by Drake, and Lamar's "Not Like Us."

Lamar's track is nominated for five Grammys, including record of the year and song of the year.

Drake was not nominated for any Grammys this year, but his representatives did not immediately respond to questions about whether he submitted any work for consideration. In previous years he has opted not to.