Drake delivers hits at 'Homecoming' Super Bowl week concert

The rap star kept asked attendees, “Do you want more?” The majority of the crowd urged him to do so.

“If you’re playing shy or rich as (expletive) or own some tech company or some football team, we don’t give a (expletive) right now,” he said. “We just need you to turn up if you know this song. I need your help.”

As confetti fell, Drake performed “Knife Talk” featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat.

At the end, Drake paid homage to Lil Wayne before closing out his set by playing “I Will Always Love You,” the Dolly Parton song that Whitney Houston made famous. He sang every word along with many in the crowd.

The “Homecoming” concert show was a part of a night filled with other concerts across the Phoenix area before the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Shaquille O'Neal held his carnival-style “Shaq's Funhouse” with Snoop Dogg headlining the concert, and Travis Scott and Robin Thicke performed at the “Rolling Stone Live” Super Bowl party. Meek Mill hit the stage earlier Friday, performing a few songs including his popular “Dreams and Nightmares.”