Dr. Dre celebrates 'Chronic' anniversary with re-release

The multi-Grammy winner’s iconic first solo album will make a return to streaming services on Wednesday. His 1992 release became a classic spawning several hits, including “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” and “Let Me Ride.” The latter track — featuring rapper Snoop Dogg along with Ruben and Jewell on vocals — won Dr. Dre his first Grammy in 1994.

Last year, "The Chronic" was removed from all major streaming services after Snoop Dogg purchased the Death Row Records brand and pulled the label's music from those platforms. Dogg said during a podcast that the music would "live in the metaverse."