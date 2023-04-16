Dozens of security force members killed in Burkina Faso

Six soldiers and 34 volunteer fighters, civilians who assist the military, were killed near the town of Ouahigouya on Saturday afternoon, northern region secretary-general Kouilga Albert Zongo said in a statement. The 33 wounded were hospitalized in stable condition, he said.

The attack comes amid surging violence in the conflict-ridden country that is linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. Thousands have been killed and around 2 million people have been displaced. Earlier this month, at least 44 people were killed by Islamic extremists in multiple attacks in the north.